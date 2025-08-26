Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two of the video surveillance cameras that have been installed in the main points of the town. SUR
Security

Fuengirola implements 200-camera system to reinforce security and road safety in the town

The network of real-time surveillance devices covers the seafront promenade, nightlife areas and areas at risk of flooding, among others

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 13:30

Fuengirola town hall has implemented a video surveillance system to reinforce security in its public spaces, which is made up of around 200 cameras that have been distributed along the main streets of the town, some 37 of them on the seafront. Leisure areas are another of the system's coverage points. In addition, the devices have been placed in areas at risk of flooding or at the mouths of rivers and streams to obtain immediate information in the event of weather emergencies, reinforcing the council's prevention and response capacity.

The video cameras are also capable of detecting road safety offences as well as criminal offences. They have been installed with the express authorisation of Spain's ministry of interior, as required by current regulations. These devices allow real-time monitoring and direct collaboration with the National Police in the event of incidents, investigations or security needs.

The cameras are capable of detecting road safety violations, traffic jams and vehicles with an expired ITV, without insurance or even stolen

They are also aimed at mobility and road safety. They make it possible to monitor traffic, study mobility patterns, detect traffic jams and, thanks to the automatic reading of number plates, identify vehicles with an expired ITV vehicle test inspection, without insurance or even stolen. All with the aim of improving road safety.

Real-time information

All cameras are connected to a control system and allow real-time information to be obtained. Their use is activated when justified for security reasons, emergencies or road incidents. The guiding principle behind the use of these tools is "responsible, useful and respectful of the rights" of the public, mayor Ana Mula said.

Mula added that it is "a versatile system that complies with all the guarantees" that will serve to reinforce road safety, the prevention of risk situations and public safety itself.

