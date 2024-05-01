Fuengirola hosts 'successful' tourism forum as prelude to the 28th international fair, which starts today

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 13:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

As a prelude to the international fair of the countries, which is currently celebrating its 28th year, Fuengirola hosted the first Internacional Foro de Ciudades Abiertas, a tourism forum designed to help cities and towns to become more open and competitive. The event, which the town hall said had been a “success”, was held at the municipal auditorium on Tuesday and was attended by Mayor Ana Mula, and representatives from four continents, who discussed the importance of tourism management and the present and future of the management of this strategic sector at a global level.

The opening ceremony was attended by Julio Andrade, the deputy director of Cifal Málaga, part of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (Unitar)); and Víctor González, the deputy minister of tourism, culture and sport of the Junta de Andalucía.

The first roundtable of the day was held with the participation of the Ambassador of Costa Rica to Spain, Adriana Bolaños; the consul general of the embassy of the Republic of Korea in Spain, Hyuncheol Jang; the consul of the embassy of Finland, Pasi Kokkonen; and the councillor for tourism of Sanxenxo (Galicia), Juan Deza.

The afternoon session saw the participation of the Ambassador of Cape Verde, Eduardo Jorge Silva; the Mayor of Chaouen (Morocco), Mohamed Sefiani; and Ana Mula, who said, “Fuengirola has reinforced the external projection of the municipality and has placed it as a world epicentre of debate on tourism.”

Under the banner of 'Tourism and success management', each speaker shared the experiences they have put into practice in their places of origin, which included initiatives that have been successful in balancing the activity of the tourism sector with the necessary sustainability and comfort of local residents.