Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The tourism forum was attended by representatives of four continents. SUR
Fuengirola hosts &#039;successful&#039; tourism forum as prelude to the 28th international fair, which starts today
Tourism forum

Fuengirola hosts 'successful' tourism forum as prelude to the 28th international fair, which starts today

The event, which the town hall said had been a “success”, was held at the municipal auditorium and attended by Mayor Ana Mula and representatives from four continents

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 13:19

Compartir

As a prelude to the international fair of the countries, which is currently celebrating its 28th year, Fuengirola hosted the first Internacional Foro de Ciudades Abiertas, a tourism forum designed to help cities and towns to become more open and competitive. The event, which the town hall said had been a “success”, was held at the municipal auditorium on Tuesday and was attended by Mayor Ana Mula, and representatives from four continents, who discussed the importance of tourism management and the present and future of the management of this strategic sector at a global level.

The opening ceremony was attended by Julio Andrade, the deputy director of Cifal Málaga, part of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (Unitar)); and Víctor González, the deputy minister of tourism, culture and sport of the Junta de Andalucía.

Related news

The first roundtable of the day was held with the participation of the Ambassador of Costa Rica to Spain, Adriana Bolaños; the consul general of the embassy of the Republic of Korea in Spain, Hyuncheol Jang; the consul of the embassy of Finland, Pasi Kokkonen; and the councillor for tourism of Sanxenxo (Galicia), Juan Deza.

The afternoon session saw the participation of the Ambassador of Cape Verde, Eduardo Jorge Silva; the Mayor of Chaouen (Morocco), Mohamed Sefiani; and Ana Mula, who said, “Fuengirola has reinforced the external projection of the municipality and has placed it as a world epicentre of debate on tourism.”

Under the banner of 'Tourism and success management', each speaker shared the experiences they have put into practice in their places of origin, which included initiatives that have been successful in balancing the activity of the tourism sector with the necessary sustainability and comfort of local residents.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day
  2. 2 Who was Ibn al-Baytar and why is he so important for Benalmádena?
  3. 3 Fuengirola's official language school introduces new Spanish for foreigners course
  4. 4 Thousands paint Torremolinos orange for Dutch king's day
  5. 5 New bus contract goes out to tender in Costa del Sol town with major plans for improved services
  6. 6 This is where you can find English literature at Malaga's massive book fair
  7. 7 Clean sweep for Costa del Sol town as it picks up prestigious 'golden broom' award for its recycling centres
  8. 8 Malaga province town offers visits to the only working sugar cane honey mill in Europe this weekend
  9. 9 Pedestrianisation of Marbella neighbourhoods will make 'day-to-day life easier'
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town stands to lose three million euros of European money for heritage project

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad