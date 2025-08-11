Fuengirola to host eighth equestrian show, an 'event of increasing significance'

Tony Bryant Monday, 11 August 2025, 13:21 Share

Fuengirola is hosting ‘A Caballo’ on Saturday 20 September, an equestrian show that takes place for the eighth year in Plaza de la Constitución, the area around Plaza Reyes Católicos and Avenida Condes de San Isidro. The event, held between midday and 10pm, will present equestrian shows, dressage and tack competitions, a carriage driving exhibition and a traditional harness driving competition. This year’s initiative is held in memory of José Luis Martín Lorca, a Malaga-born entrepreneur who was one of the pioneers of tourism on the Costa del Sol who died last year.

The event was announced by the President of the Peña Caballista club, Hugo Ruiz, the director of the Dana equestrian centre, José González and the President of the Costa del Sol carriage driving club, Alberto Tudela.

“Once again, this event continues to gain ground in Fuengirola. It is an event of increasing significance and is now a hallmark of our town, developed over many years. In fact, this is the 47th edition of the carriage driving exhibition, the second oldest in Andalucía after Jerez,” Hugo Ruiz said.

Ruiz explained that the carriage competition will have international judges this year, as well as confirmed participation from carriages coming from all over Spain and countries such as Portugal, the Netherlands and Chile.

“We aim to ensure the horse continues to be the star and a benchmark in Fuengirola, as it has been for decades. Fuengirola has great quality in the equestrian field, with excellent participants in competitions,” he added.

As a new feature this year, a carriage driving manoeuvrability test will take place in the bullring, which, Ruiz said, “will give the event even more prestige”.

Finally, the president of the Costa del Sol carriage driving club, said: “We are working to ensure that the best carriages from Andalucía and the rest of Spain can come to Fuengirola and showcase vehicles with a great deal of history - many of them decades old but preserved in exceptional condition. This year we have managed to offer an international-level carriage driving exhibition that will be unmatched. This is only possible thanks to having a strong team behind it and a town hall that looks out for us and supports us at all times.”

The full programme can be found on https://www.fuengirola.es/programacion-fuengirola-a-caballo-2025/