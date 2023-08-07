Fuengirola hopes to improve cleaning and recycling services with new facility The new headquarters of the municipal cleaning services, the construction of which began at the beginning of this year and which will be “in service soon”, is located in La Loma

Fuengirola town hall is hoping to improve the municipal cleaning services with the opening of a new 3,600-square-metre facility that will serve as a workshop to carry out maintenance work on its fleet of vehicles. The new headquarters of the municipal cleaning services, which cost 1,172,000 euros, will also include administration and customer service areas, and a public recycling point for the correct separation of waste.

The facility, the construction of which began at the beginning of this year and which will be “in service soon”, is located in the district of La Loma.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the site last week, said one of the main reasons for creating the new recycling point was to “facilitate the correct separation of waste”, adding, “It is important that we all collaborate, because good waste management favours our environment and sustainability.”

“Fuengirola is renowned for its high levels of cleanliness. Proof of this are our three "platinum broom" awards, and the Green Flag from Ecovidrio that we received for being the Spanish municipality that recycled the most glass in 2022.

"We strive to keep our municipality in perfect condition and to do this it is essential to have the best human and material resources,” Mula said.