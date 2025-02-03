Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fuengirola firefighters rescue family from vehicle after torrential downpour on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Fuengirola firefighters rescue family from vehicle after torrential downpour on the Costa del Sol

A father and his two daughters, aged 4 and 2, were carried to safety after their car became trapped in a pool of water in the Miramar area

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Monday, 3 February 2025, 12:12

At around 9am this Monday morning, a Fuengirola fire brigade crew had to rescue a family that found themselves trapped on a flooded road while they were driving their vehicle in the Miramar area. Specifically, the firefighters helped a father and his two daughters aged 4 and 2 to get out of the car and carried the family to safety, without any major problems, thanks to the rapid intervention of the firefighters.

The vehicle was trapped in one of the many pools of water that have formed in the municipality due to the torrential rains that have fallen on the Costa del Sol in recent hours. The area around the fluvial park is currently the most affected area of the municipality and in particular the underpass that runs under the A-7 motorway, which has been flooded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga mayor backtracks on city tourism department's claim of visitor 'saturation'
  2. 2 Ryanair warns that the impact of the multi-million-euro fine on airlines would be 'passed on' to passengers
  3. 3 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  4. 4 Whatever happened to Airbnb?
  5. 5 Two winter storms bring bad weather to northern Spain
  6. 6 Language tourism, growing in Malaga
  7. 7 A Portuguese riverside enclave with plenty of historical charm
  8. 8 Torremolinos activates emergency committee following heavy rain
  9. 9 Malaga's Hospital Clínico workers warn that emergency department is on the verge of collapse
  10. 10 British researchers use local sugarcane to make bricks

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola firefighters rescue family from vehicle after torrential downpour on the Costa del Sol