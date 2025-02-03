Fuengirola firefighters rescue family from vehicle after torrential downpour on the Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 3 February 2025, 12:12 Compartir

At around 9am this Monday morning, a Fuengirola fire brigade crew had to rescue a family that found themselves trapped on a flooded road while they were driving their vehicle in the Miramar area. Specifically, the firefighters helped a father and his two daughters aged 4 and 2 to get out of the car and carried the family to safety, without any major problems, thanks to the rapid intervention of the firefighters.

The vehicle was trapped in one of the many pools of water that have formed in the municipality due to the torrential rains that have fallen on the Costa del Sol in recent hours. The area around the fluvial park is currently the most affected area of the municipality and in particular the underpass that runs under the A-7 motorway, which has been flooded.