Fuengirola fire brigade carries out routine annual inspections in hospitality sector

Fuengirola fire brigade is inspecting hospitality establishments throughout the Costa del Sol municipality that are susceptible to fire due to their activity as part of their annual inspection plan. This was announced by citizen security councillor José Luis Ponce, and the head of the fire prevention and extinction unit, Joaquín Higueras, who explained that this is a routine task carried out by officials, with over a thousand actions performed annually, including hydrant checks and inspections of commercial premises.

"The work of firefighters includes many different functions that are carried out on a daily basis, such as the training of the personnel themselves, but also the inspections that are carried out. They are annual plans, which are being developed and consist of implementing and raising awareness about prevention measures, in this case for restaurants and establishments that due to their activity make use of elements that can be dangerous in terms of fire," Ponce said.

The councillor explained that these inspections are "not intended to be punitive; that is not the goal”. “The aim is to identify shortcomings, inform about them, and ensure that measures are taken to address them. To this end, the firefighters have a checklist to assess the resources most at risk of fire,” he added.

For his part, Joaquín Higueras explained that the inspections of this type of establishment consist of "looking at the fire protection systems”. “This includes checking the fire extinguishers and gas installations, and if they have thermal blankets, all things defined by the technical building code".

Higueras has pointed out that they have reviewed around 25 businesses so far this year. He said that most of them were complying with the regulations, and those that were not were given the appropriate information about elements that needed improving or replacing.