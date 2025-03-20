Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fuengirola firefighters carrying out inspections this week. SUR
Fuengirola fire brigade carries out routine annual inspections in hospitality sector
Health and safety

Fuengirola fire brigade carries out routine annual inspections in hospitality sector

Those that did not comply with the regulations were given the appropriate information about items that needed improving or replacing

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 00:21

Fuengirola fire brigade is inspecting hospitality establishments throughout the Costa del Sol municipality that are susceptible to fire due to their activity as part of their annual inspection plan. This was announced by citizen security councillor José Luis Ponce, and the head of the fire prevention and extinction unit, Joaquín Higueras, who explained that this is a routine task carried out by officials, with over a thousand actions performed annually, including hydrant checks and inspections of commercial premises.

"The work of firefighters includes many different functions that are carried out on a daily basis, such as the training of the personnel themselves, but also the inspections that are carried out. They are annual plans, which are being developed and consist of implementing and raising awareness about prevention measures, in this case for restaurants and establishments that due to their activity make use of elements that can be dangerous in terms of fire," Ponce said.

The councillor explained that these inspections are "not intended to be punitive; that is not the goal”. “The aim is to identify shortcomings, inform about them, and ensure that measures are taken to address them. To this end, the firefighters have a checklist to assess the resources most at risk of fire,” he added.

For his part, Joaquín Higueras explained that the inspections of this type of establishment consist of "looking at the fire protection systems”. “This includes checking the fire extinguishers and gas installations, and if they have thermal blankets, all things defined by the technical building code".

Higueras has pointed out that they have reviewed around 25 businesses so far this year. He said that most of them were complying with the regulations, and those that were not were given the appropriate information about elements that needed improving or replacing.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  4. 4 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  5. 5 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  7. 7 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  8. 8 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day
  10. 10 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola fire brigade carries out routine annual inspections in hospitality sector