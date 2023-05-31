Fuengirola dedicates roundabout to legal professionals Re-elected mayor Anna Mula took part in her first public act when she inaugurated the roundabout, which connects Avenida Andalucía and Avenida Las Salinas

Following her success at being re-elected on Sunday as mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula took part in her first public act when she inaugurated a roundabout dedicated to the local public prosecutor sector on Tuesday.

The mayor pointed out that the roundabout, which connects Avenida Andalucía and Avenida Las Salinas, has been named in their honour because “these legal professionals carry out fundamental work to assist local citizens during any judicial process”.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several members of the town hall, along with the Dean and President of the College of Attorneys of Malaga, Antonio López, who in turn was accompanied by members of the facility’s board of directors.