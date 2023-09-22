Fuengirola continues transformation of El Boquetillo

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola town hall has announced a project to transform the area near San José church in El Boquetillo into a community space for residents. The initiative was announced earlier this week by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who explained that the project has now been put out to tender.

The project, which will create a space for activities and entertainment, is part of the council’s scheme to renovate El Boquetillo, which has recently been decorated with a series of colourful murals to improve the image of the neighbourhood.

“We are continuing with the transformation that this district needs. We are talking about the space in front of the church, which we are going to renovate and expand so that the community can make better use of it,” Mula explained.

The work, which has a budget of more than 400,000 euros and an execution period of four months, will consist of the repaving of the area with marble and granite tiles, and the installation of urban furniture, plants and trees and LED lighting. The pavement will also be expanded to facilitate pedestrian access to the area.

“With this initiative we will improve the accessibility and safety of pedestrians, and at the same time, revitalise the life of the residents of this part of El Boquetillo, which is the heart of the neighbourhood,” the mayor said.