Some of the existing murals in El Boquetillo. SUR
Fuengirola set to get three more murals to brighten up neighbourhood
Street art

Fuengirola set to get three more murals to brighten up neighbourhood

The street art is part of the town’s sustainable urban development initiative (Edusi) and will be carried out by three established urban artists

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 18 September 2023, 14:26

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it will continue improving the image of the El Boquetillo neighbourhood with the installation of three new murals, part of a project that will be carried out by three established urban artists.

The murals are part of the town’s sustainable urban development initiative (Edusi), a project for the long-term improvement of the social, economic and environmental conditions of urban spaces.

The councillor in charge of the project, Carmen Díaz, said the works, which will be simultaneously created in Calles La Paz and Valladolid by the artists Mon Devane, Steve Camino and Not Japi, will include one “that will surprise everyone and that will please the locals very much”.

The artists will begin working on the new murals on Tuesday 19 September, and the councillor encouraged locals to visit the area to “watch these beautiful works of art being created”.

The councillor pointed out that the area already has six murals, and there are plans to add another three in the coming weeks.

