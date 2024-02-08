Fuengirola claims rise in tourist office visits in January signals 'long-awaited deseasonalisation of tourism'

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 8 February 2024, 21:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

According to figures released by Fuengirola town hall, the number of visitors registered at the town’s tourist office last month increased by more than 90 per cent compared to the same period of 2023. Tourism councillor José Luis Ponce said that a total 5,106 people had used the facility in January, compared to the 2,644 in January 2023, and that the figure also “far exceeded” those registered in July 2023

“These figures serve as a barometer to know how the tourist situation stands in Fuengirola. If we take an average, it gives us a figure of 150 visitors each day. This means that the office is becoming better known and therefore more used. It also means that the long-awaited deseasonalisation of tourism in Fuengirola is taking place, which is very positive,” Ponce explained.

As for the nationalities of the users, the councillor said that "the British are the most numerous”, with about 30 per cent of the total, followed by Spanish, Scandinavians, French, German and Italian. He also pointed out that 70 per cent of the visitors were female.