Fuengirola introduces Christmas shopping prize draw to help boost local economy Customers who spend 20 euros or more in shops and catering establishments can enter, with a top prize of a Mediterranean cruise

Fuengirola town hall is encouraging residents and visitors to do their shopping in local shops once again with a new initiative under the banner of ‘This Christmas in Fuengirola - your purchases couid win a prize’.

The campaign, which will run from Monday 5 December until Thursday 5 January 2023, is aimed at enhancing the local economy and, in turn, boosting employment in the town. Consumers who spend 20 euros or more in retail businesses and catering establishments will be entered into a draw with a top prize of a Mediterranean cruise for two people.

Unlike the campaigns carried out in previous years, when only purchases made in the establishments adhering to the initiative were entered in the draw, this time, it has been decided to extend it to all businesses in the municipality.

The town hall said that it has “facilitated and simplified the procedure” so that businesses will not have to register in the initiative.

In order to be entered in the draw, consumers must take a photograph of the purchase receipt and send it, together with their personal details (name, address and telephone number), to navidad@fuengirola.org.

The closing date to be included in the draw is 13 January, and the winner will be announced on 27 January.