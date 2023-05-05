Blue Flag awards for Fuengirola beaches for fourth consecutive year The recognition was given to the four beaches of the municipality for aspects such as the excellent condition of the sand and water, services provided, accessibility and environmental management

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola has again has been awarded Blue Flags for its beaches by the ADEAC association of environmental and consumer education, the platform that operates the scheme in Spain.

The flags were given to the four beaches of the municipality - El Castillo, Fuengirola, Los Boliches-Las Gaviotas and Carvajal - in recognition of aspects such as the excellent condition of the sands, the services provided, accessibility, environmental management, as well as the cleanliness of the water along the entire Fuengirola coastline.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the beaches of Fuengirola have received this distinction, which is added to the S for Sustainability recently awarded by the Institute of Tourism Quality of Spain.

“These flags are the result of the hard work of the professionals, such as the owners of beach bars, hammocks and leisure areas, as well as the users themselves and of course, municipal employees who work every day of the year so that everything is in perfect condition. It is a honour and a source of pride for the municipality,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.

Mula pointed out that the town hall is constantly improving its beaches to make them accessible to everyone. Fuengirola has, since 2021, beaches specially adapted for people with reduced mobility. These beaches offer shaded areas, wooden floors to facilitate movement with wheelchairs and personal assistance for those with mobility problems, which, for the second consecutive year, has also earned them the Universal Accessibility Flags.

This summer, Fuengirola will incorporate measures to make some of its beaches accessible to the blind and people with limited vision.