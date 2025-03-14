Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ana Mula (c) studies the plans of the new day centre. SUR
Fuengirola awards contract for the creation of a new day centre for the elderly
Costa del Sol

Fuengirola awards contract for the creation of a new day centre for the elderly

The centre, located in El Boquetillo, will include a dining and social area, a room for occupational therapy, a kitchen, toilets and storage rooms for the operation and maintenance of this type of facility

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 14 March 2025, 19:01

Fuengirola town hall has awarded the contract for the creation of a new day centre for the elderly, which will be located on the ground floor of the Elola complex, in the El Boquetillo district. The new facility will become a reality thanks to a grant awarded by the Junta de Andalucía that is included in the European Union’s NextGeneration-EU plan, as explained by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula.

"Attention to our elderly is essential. We are the Andalusian municipality with the highest life expectancy, according to the national institute of statistics. This is because we offer excellent services and because we breathe a great quality of life here. For this reason, one of my priorities is to continue providing services to our elderly,” Mula said.

The centre, work on which “will begin very soon”, will offer its services to around 40 elderly people “in order to give their families a break while they carry out their daily tasks”.

The centre will include a dining and social area, a room for occupational therapy, a kitchen, toilets and storage rooms for the operation and maintenance of this type of facility.

The work has an execution period of 240 days and a budget of just over one million euros, which the mayor said is around 200,000 euros less than what was initially budgeted in the bidding process.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  5. 5 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  6. 6 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  7. 7 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  8. 8 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  9. 9 The Loring family: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  10. 10 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola awards contract for the creation of a new day centre for the elderly