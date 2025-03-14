Fuengirola awards contract for the creation of a new day centre for the elderly

Tony Bryant Friday, 14 March 2025, 19:01 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has awarded the contract for the creation of a new day centre for the elderly, which will be located on the ground floor of the Elola complex, in the El Boquetillo district. The new facility will become a reality thanks to a grant awarded by the Junta de Andalucía that is included in the European Union’s NextGeneration-EU plan, as explained by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula.

"Attention to our elderly is essential. We are the Andalusian municipality with the highest life expectancy, according to the national institute of statistics. This is because we offer excellent services and because we breathe a great quality of life here. For this reason, one of my priorities is to continue providing services to our elderly,” Mula said.

The centre, work on which “will begin very soon”, will offer its services to around 40 elderly people “in order to give their families a break while they carry out their daily tasks”.

The centre will include a dining and social area, a room for occupational therapy, a kitchen, toilets and storage rooms for the operation and maintenance of this type of facility.

The work has an execution period of 240 days and a budget of just over one million euros, which the mayor said is around 200,000 euros less than what was initially budgeted in the bidding process.