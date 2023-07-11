Fuengirola athlete heads to Los Angeles in hope of qualifying for calisthenics world championships

Nicolás Kith Cruz, better known as Nico Tricker, is considered among the best in the world of this urban sports discipline. He trains at the new calisthenics area at the Miramar shopping centre, which he said “are the best facilities I have seen in Spain”

Fuengirola town hall has shown its support for local athlete Nicolás Kith Cruz, better known as Nico Tricker, in his attempt to take the gold medal in the Calisthenics World Championship to be held in Dubai later this year.

The 21-year-old athlete is considered among the best in the world of this urban sports discipline, a form of strength training consisting of a variety of exercises. He triumphed during the national championships earlier this year, and will now travel to Los Angeles at the end of July in an attempt to qualify for the world championships in Dubai.

Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez, said, “We are lucky that we have many outstanding athletes in Fuengirola, not only in conventional and well-known sports, but also in other less frequent disciplines. This is the case of calisthenics, in which we have a young athlete eager to make his name. He is among the best in the world at the moment and he has our complete support to become a main reference in this sport.”

Nicolás began practicing the sport in one of the exercise areas located on the beach in Fuengirola, and then continued his training in the new calisthenics area located in Miramar commercial centre, which the athlete said “are the best facilities I have seen in Spain”.

"I feel quite prepared for this challenge, despite suffering an injury. I am training well and my goal is to qualify for the final in Dubai,” he said.