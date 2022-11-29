Fuengirola announces that the town bus service will be free from 2023 The measure was announced on Monday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who explained that the initiative has been a personal electoral commitment

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the town bus service will be free from 1 January 2023. The measure was announced on Monday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who explained that the initiative has been a personal electoral commitment, which, after a long administrative procedure, will become reality from the beginning of next year.

The mayor inspected the first two vehicles of the new fleet, which are twelve metres in length and have a capacity for 90 passengers. The buses cost 689,700 euros, and have been co-financed by the European Union through the Edusi Strategy Fuengirola + City (80%), and by the council (20%).

The new service, awarded to the Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) Urbana Fuengirola, will consist of nine buses, and three mini-buses adapted for people with reduced mobility. The initiative has an overall investment of more than 30 million euros and will be valid for ten years.

Sustainability will be one of the main objectives of the project, since eight of the nine buses that make up the fleet will favour the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, while two of the minibuses will use fuel-efficient diesel to offer a more sustainable and ecological service.

The free service will operate five routes, which the UTE said will create 22 new employment positions. The company is currently finalising the creation of a mobile app that will offer users information about the services, routes and timetables It will also open a service information office on Avenida Condes de San Isidro Avenue, opposite the Local Police headquarters.

“Today we can confirm what many residents have been waiting for. We have a firm commitment to promote the use of free urban transport among our residents and visitors. We want it to be the preferred means of transport for everyone in order to offer a more sustainable and accessible mobility," Mula said.