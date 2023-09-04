Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mula announces the sports programme for September. SUR
Fuengirola aims to stay in shape with healthy lifestyle campaign
Health

Fuengirola aims to stay in shape with healthy lifestyle campaign

Activities will take place throughout September and include an urban cycling route, fishing contest, sports tournaments and a women’s football competition

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 4 September 2023, 12:56

Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has announced a programme of physical activities and sporting events for all age groups throughout September in order to continue promoting its healthy lifestyle campaign.

Under the banner of Fuengirola en Forma (Fuengirola in shape), the agenda will include 12 activities such as an urban cycling route, deep-sea fishing contest, paddle surf meeting, hockey and basketball tournaments, and a women’s football competition, among other activities.

The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who explained that the programme has been organised in collaboration with several local sports clubs and organisations, and will take place in public spaces and municipal sports facilities.

Mula said that Fuengirola “has always made a firm commitment to promote healthy habits among its residents” and that her council “spares no expense to achieve this goal”.

“Fuengirola is a great town where many of us are lucky enough to live and others choose to reside, since we are a municipality where you can enjoy a great quality of life. In recent years we have become a unique resort on the Costa del Sol, offering an important leisure, cultural and sports agenda to our residents and visitors,” Mula said.

More information: www.fuengirola.es

