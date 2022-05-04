Fuengirola to stage 'Day of the Dog' event to highlight the important role they play in society The Dia del Perro will be held in the park next to the Sohail Castle on Sunday 8 May

The eleventh edition of Dia del Perro will be held in the park next to the Sohail Castle in Fuengirola on Sunday 8 May. The event will highlight the role that dogs perform in society, either as a companion, or in a professional capacity assisting the security and emergency services, or helping the blind and disabled.

Organised by the town hall, the event will begin at 10am in Plaza de España, where the residents of the town are invited to bring their dogs. Professionals will be on hand to offer advice about the importance of animal health and hygiene, as well as information about the council’s campaign to keep the streets of the town free from excrement and urine.

Fuengirola town hall announce the eleventh edition of the Dia del Perro event. / SUR

This will be followed by a parade of all animals and their owners along the paseo marítimo to the castle, where a day of activities will be hosted. These will include awareness and education activities aimed at children that will be offered by the company K-9 Plus.

The Canine Unit of the National Police of Malaga will also be present, offering several demonstrations in obedience, natural speed, agility and the strength of police dogs.

Several local businesses will take part in the event, from canine hairdressers and boutiques, to veterinary surgeons and dog food manufacturers, along with charities offering advice and information about pet adoption.