Fuengirola launches free urban dance workshops for youngsters

Fuengirola town hall will launch a series of free workshops throughout March aimed at teaching youngsters that art of urban dancing. The free lessons, which will include waacking, hip hop and break dance, are designed for local children between the ages of 12 and 16 and will be held in the Youth Information Centre (colours building), which is located in Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo.

Registration for the courses, will take place between 5.30pm and 7pm on 10, 17, 24 and 31 March, must be made in the Youth Information Centre.

The initiative was announced by the councillor for Youth, José Manuel Martín, who explained that, seeing as the workshops are designed for youngsters, «registration must be done in person accompanied by a parent or legal guardian».

«These workshops are intended for young people who are preferably registered in Fuengirola. Urban dance is very popular in our town and there is a lot of demand to learn the different modalities, which is why we are launching this initiative so that youngsters who have no experience can learn the basic steps,» the councillor said