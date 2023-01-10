Free cultural activities to take place throughout January in Fuengirola The programme of events, which kicks off on Friday 13, has been organised by the town hall and will include concerts, exhibitions, archaeology workshops and yoga classes

Fuengirola has organised a programme of free cultural activities for all audiences to take place at different locations throughout January. Organised by the department of Culture, the schedule of events includes, concerts, exhibitions, archaeology workshops and yoga classes.

The programme kicks off at the municipal auditorium on Friday 13 January at 8pm with Yoga Loves Everyone, a programme designed to initiate people about the philosophy of yoga, its history and benefits.

Registration for the class can be made by sending a WhatsApp to 692692712.

Two events have been planned for Friday 20 January, the first of which is a photographic exhibition Magdalena, by Filipe Romero, which will be held at the headquarters of the Colectivo Imagen (Calle Maestra Ángeles Aspiazu) at 8pm. The second is a Cuban jazz concert by José Luis Jaén y Amigos, at the Casa de Cultura, also at 8pm.

The municipal auditorium will host a performance by the Iberian Sinfonietta orchestra at 7pm on Saturday 21; while the Casa de Culture will present a piano concert by Jaime Espinosa on Thursday 26 at 8pm.

Lovers of art will enjoy a collection of works from the Prado Museum, which will be displayed in the Plaza de España from midday on Friday 27; while the inauguration of an exhibition by the Miguel Ángel Blanco Foundation will take place at the Fuengirola Museum at 5.30pm.

Finally, on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29, archaeology workshops aimed at children between six and 14 years of age will be held at the Finca del Secretario Roman site. Registrations to participate can be made by sending an email to info@meniarestauracion.com.

The cultural initiative also includes the street exhibition, Malaga Photography 2022, which is installed on the promenade in Los Boliches and which continues until the end of March.