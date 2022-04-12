Fuengirola's unemployed offered free training course to obtain food safety certificate The initiative has been launched in preparation for the “significant” number of jobs that will be available in the hospitality sector during the summer season

Fuengirola town hall will offer a new course that will enable the unemployed and workers still on the ERTE scheme to obtain the food handler’s certificate, a document necessary for those working in the hospitality sector.

The scheme was announced this week by the councillor for Training and Job Creation, Carmen Díaz, who said that the initiative had been launched in preparation for the “significant” number of jobs that would be available during the summer season.

The course, which usually costs approximately 50 euros, will be held in the Edificio de Colores (Avenida Jesús Santo Rein) in Los Boliches from Wednesday 4 until Friday 6 May between the hours of 9am and 2pm.

The certificate is compulsory for people working with food products, and those applying will need to pass a multiple-answer test about food hygiene in order to obtain the certificate, or ‘carnet de manipulador de alimentos’.

“It is important for us to continue offering tools to people who are unemployed and cannot find work because they do not have the training. This course is designed for those who want to work in hospitality, but who do not have the resources to obtain the certificate privately,” Díaz, said.

Registration can be made until Friday 29 April in person at the Department of Training, located in the Mayor's Office in Los Boliches, or online: www.formacionyempleo.fuengirola.es/