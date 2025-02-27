Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costawomen.com
Female-led businesses on the Costa 'make it happen' for Women's Day

This year's Costa Women conference is on Friday 7 March in La Cala de Mijas with a range of speakers from podcasters to authors and nutritionists

Jennie Rhodes

MIJAS.

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 13:35

The twelfth annual Costa Women International Women's Day conference is taking place at CIOMijas, La Cala de Mijas, on Friday 7 March. The event starts at 9am and is hosted by Costa Women in partnership with the Mijas foreigners' department, CIOMijas and the Junta de Andalucía.

This year's Make it Happen by Being You conference brings together a range of speakers, leaders and entrepreneurs and will allow participants to "explore how women can embrace their uniqueness in business and life while gaining practical, actionable strategies to implement immediately", according to organisers.

Ahead of this year's event Costa Women founder Ali Meehan said, "Every year I design this event to ensure that women leave feeling empowered, inspired and equipped with practical tools they can use right away, whether at their desk, on their phone or in their daily life."

She added, "Beyond the learning this is about community: expanding networks, sparking collaborations and celebrating the incredible journeys of the women in the room."

There will be a range of speakers from business and life coaches, nutritional therapists and architects, to podcasters and authors.

The event will be raising money for the Soroptimist International (SI) project to support female businesses affected by last autumn's Dana floods in Malaga and Valencia. "When you help a woman rebuild her business, all the people around them will also benefit," said Daphne Theunissen, president of SI Costa del Sol.

For further information and tickets (price includes lunch and refreshments) go to: www.costawomen.com/conference.

surinenglish Female-led businesses on the Costa 'make it happen' for Women's Day