Female entrepreneurs come together in Fuengirola for 13th business fair

The Feria de Mujeres Empresarias y Emprendedoras is aimed at publicising and supporting local businesses that are run by women

Female business owners and entrepreneurs in the Fuengirola area will come together this weekend for the 13th Feria de Mujeres Empresarias y Emprendedoras, a commercial fair aimed at publicising and supporting local enterprises that are run by women.

The initiative, held from Friday 21 until Sunday 23 April, is organised by Fuengirola town hall in order to offer a meeting space for local businesswomen to display their products and promote the services they provide in order to attract new customers. Almost 20 local entrepreneurs will participate in the fair, which will be held in Plaza de La Constitutión between 10am and 10pm.

For the first time since the initiative began in 2009, this year’s event will present live music on Friday (Fran Alba) and Saturday (Una de Dos) from 8.30pm.

Councillor for Equality, Rocío Rodríguez, said, “The fair will be the perfect framework with which to showcase female entrepreneurship in Fuengirola. It will boost small businesses and promote exchange networks in our municipality.”

The councillor added, “I hope everyone will visit this fair to show their support for the female business and entrepreneurial fabric of Fuengirola.”