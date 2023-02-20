Fuengirola brings forward erotic tapas date to help boost local hospitality sector Participating restaurants and bars in the town will offer a drink and a specially prepared “sensual” tapa for 3.50 euros during the popular event

A total of 48 establishments will take part in the 'erotica' tapas route in Fuengirola, which, unlike previous editions, when it was held in November, will be held from Friday 24 February to Sunday 12 March.

The initiative is promoted by the town hall to support the local hotel and catering sector in periods where the influx of tourists and visitors is lower. All of the participating restaurants and bars will offer a drink and a specially prepared “sensual” tapa for 3.50 euros.

The route was announced by the councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero, who said,

“What began as an event to publicise the quality and enormous gastronomic variety on offer in Fuengirola celebrates its thirteenth edition this year, and it has established itself as one of the most anticipated and essential events in the town.”

The councillor went on to explain that the tapaporte will be digital again this year and will be available by scanning the QR code on the promotional posters. Once completed, the participant will receive an email to validate their registration, and they will also be entered into a draw with prizes ranging from a smart television to tablets and mobile phones, among other things.

The councillor encouraged visitors and locals to participate in the gastronomic route in order to support local businesses and to enjoy the “excellent and varied gastronomy that is on offer”.