'Don't be a man' campaign continues to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 14:03

Around 50 people participated in a nine-kilometre walk from Calahonda to La Cala de Mijas to raise awareness of prostate cancer and funding for free PSA testing. Organised by Clive Marks, the ‘Don't be a man’ prostate cancer awareness campaign to encourage men to have a PSA test began in 2022, when the 63-year-old British resident of Mijas was diagnosed with the disease.

Around 1,500 euros was raised during the recent walk, which Marks said will enable 60 men to have free PSA tests.

“The challenge is encouraging men to take this life-saving test, which is a simple blood test with results available within 48 hours,” he said.