New cultural space opened on Torreblanca promenade in Fuengirola The creation of the new area, located in the area of the recently demolished El Bote restaurant, will allow it to host summer events for residents and visitors alike

Fuengirola town hall has officially opened a new square on the Paseo Marítimo de Torreblanca, an open space that will be used to host summer events and cultural activities.

The creation of the new space, located in the area of the recently demolished El Bote restaurant, has included the installation of new paving tiles, several pergolas and urban furniture to give continuity to the aesthetics of the Fuengirola promenade. It is part of the town’s Beautification Plan 2021, and the project, which had a budget of 48,397.58 euros, also included the creation of 12 new parking spaces

The old restaurant had been closed for several years and was demolished after the State coastal authorities decided not to extend its concession, so the council decided to use the space to benefit local residents and visitors.

The new area was inaugurated by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who said: “The building had been unused for several years, so the town hall tendered an action to generate a large space in which to organise activities of interest to residents and visitors, as is the case in other areas of the town. We have created this space to bring more life to an area with an unparalleled environment.”