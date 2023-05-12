Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of La Cala Golf Resort. SUR
Cudeca charity golf tees off next month

The competition is the oldest of its kind on the Costa del Sol and has raised thousands of euros for the Benalmádena-based cancer charity

Tony Bryant

Friday, 12 May 2023, 13:40

Cudeca has announced that its annual charity golf tournament will take place at the La Cala Golf Resort on Saturday 3 June. The competition is the oldest of its kind on the Costa del Sol and since its inception, almost 30 years ago, the event has raised thousands of euros for the Benalmádena-based cancer charity. The entry fee is 62 euros and includes green fees, shared buggy and lunch. More information at www.cudeca.org

