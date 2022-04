Council moves on new hospital site The future hospital facility could cover around 200,000 local residents as well as visitors, but the plans have been delayed as the designated terrain is handed over to the regional government

Mijas Council has announced it is to change its master town plan in order to be able to hand over land near the Las Lagunas area to the regional government for a long-awaited local hospital for Mijas-Fuengirola. Mayor Josele González is frustrated that the Junta de Andalucía has not said anything about the future facility - which would cover some 200,000 local residents plus visitors - since the last regional elections.