Costa Women to host end of summer charity fundraiser in aid of Cudeca

The Costa Women community is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year and in order to mark the occasion, it will use the party at the Restaurant Play in Mijas Costa on Thursday 22 September to raise funds for the Cudeca Foundation.

The event, which starts at 7.30pm, will offer a welcome drink on arrival and a three-course dinner, plus live music supplied by Costa favourite Laura Elen, a regular at Costa Women fundraisers. Other entertainment will include a special performance by flamenco dancer Asami Ikeda, who recently performed with The Gypsy Kings in Marbella.

Guests will also enjoy a fashion show hosted by Mapuchi Moda, which will present its autumn collection.

Tickets for the event cost 40 euros and can be reserved by e-mail, summer@costawomen.com or see the Costa Women Facebook page.

Created in 2010, Costa Women is a free community for women living in, or moving to, Spain. The group offers a platform where women who share common interests can share ideas and receive advice, while also organising social and business events.