The Specsavers team outside the Fuengirola store. SUR.
Costa del Sol opticians pledge to help foundation find a cure for type 1 diabetes
Community spirit

Costa del Sol opticians pledge to help foundation find a cure for type 1 diabetes

Along with a campaign in the Fuengirola store to mark International Day of Charity, Specsavers staff have already run a half marathon and climbed a mountain to support the DiabetesCERO foundation, and there are more challenges planned for the rest of the year

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 12:05

In order to mark International Day of Charity (5 September), Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola, in collaboration with the DiabetesCERO foundation, will host a campaign highlighting the importance of finding a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D). DiabetesCERO is the leading Spanish foundation investing in research into a cure for the disease. Thanks to the support of thousands of people and companies around the world, it supports and finances biomedical research projects to find a cure for this serious, autoimmune disease, diagnosed mainly in children.

Judith Borland, store director of Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola, said, “Diabetes is a very big problem on a global level and one that is growing quickly, with an estimated 537 million people in the world suffering from the disease. This disease is associated with a range of potentially serious health complications, if not correctly controlled.”

“One of these complications, which we’re seeing more and more of during eye tests, is diabetic retinopathy. If this is undiagnosed and untreated, it can develop into Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and cause permanent vision impairment and blindness. The prevalence of DME among people living with T1D in Europe is around 8.8 per cent and so we want to support DiabetesCERO to help them find a cure for this disease by pledging to raise €5,000 for the charity in 2024,” Borland added.

Staff of the Fuengirola branch of the chain of opticians have already run a half marathon and climbed a mountain for DiabetesCERO, and there are more challenges planned for the rest of the year. In September, ten team members are preparing to take on the Caminito del Rey to raise funds for the association, and in November, they will be joining the La Cala Lions’ diabetic support group for its annual sponsored walk on 3 November.

Store director Amrik Sappal said, “This month, Judith and I and all the staff will be taking on the Caminito del Rey. Many of the team will be facing their fear of heights to complete the route. We hope people will get behind these challenges and sponsor our team to raise the maximum amount for these great causes.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up, and donations can also be made in the store in Fuengirola (Avenida Ramon Y Cajal, 6).

