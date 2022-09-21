Costa Press Club celebrates 20 years uniting foreign-language journalists Tuesday’s gala was attended by members and guests, including repesentatives of the Spanish press association and Malaga University

The Costa Press Club celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday with a gala dinner at the Play Mijas restaurant. The event, with live music provided by Rocío Starry, was a tribute to the diversity of foreign communities on the Costa del Sol and the media organisations that serve them.

Among the guests were Elena Blanco, President of the Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga (APM), and staff from the Faculty of Journalism at Malaga University. Among them, Laura López and Juan Antonio García Galindo presented the CPC with a copy of their book entitled Los Medios en Lengua Extranjera: Diversidad Cultural e Integración, the result of academic research into foreign-language media on the Costa del Sol.

Two presidents: Elena Blanco adn Jesper Sander Pedersen. / K. Smallman

Jesper Sander Pedersen, President of the Costa Press Club, spoke after the dinner about the history of the club, whose members represent all the foreign-language media on the coast, and thanked all those who had contributed to the club over the years and all who had made the anniversary event so successful.

Guests at Play Mijas. / K. Smallman

The event ended with a raffle with prizes donated by local companies, organisations and club members. These included Nikki Beach, Gómez & Molina Joyeros, InSpain, Casa Rural - Serranía de Ronda, Puente Romano, Visual Spain 360, The Bobby Bear, Helle Hollis, El Corte Inglés, Vegetalia, Joan Fallon, Patrick Meehan, Georgina Oliver and Costa Women.