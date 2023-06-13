Construction of new parkour course begins in Fuengirola The project, which has a budget of almost 340,000 euros, consists of the creation of a 320-square-metre space with around 40 obstacles

Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula has announced that the construction of the new space for the practice of parkour has begun and is expected to be complete within three months.

The construction of the circuit, which will include a stand for spectators, consists of the creation of a 320-square-metre space with around 40 obstacles for the exercise of this urban sport - the practice of navigating walls, frames and platforms to move from one point to another in the quickest and most efficient way possible without the use of equipment.

The new facility will be built next to Parque La Loma, the new 30,000-square-metre park that will be located between Avenida de Andalucía and Arroyo Real stream.

The parkour project, which has a budget of almost 340,000 euros, has been awarded to Valle de Ardales SL.

Ampliar Mayor Ana Mula (c) visits the site of the new parkour course. SUR

“It is a facility that completes the urban sports space in the Zona Libre Fuengirola, an area that already offers outdoor activities, a skate park and leisure areas that also host cultural events. This circuit will offer the people of Fuengirola a new incentive to enjoy open-air activities,” Mula said.