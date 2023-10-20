Comic Con, the largest convention of its kind in Spain, returns to the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola Comic Con, the largest convention of its kind in Spain, will return to the Costa del Sol town on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 November. The event, related to what is known as the ‘ninth art’, will feature figures from the world of comics, such as Spanish cartoonist Jorge Jiménez, the artist of the New Adventures Batman.

The gathering brings together different aspects of the art, including graphic novels, comics, K-pop, animated concerts and shows, and cosplay, a performance art in which participants called cosplayers wear costumes to represent a specific character.

The event, which will be held in the municipal auditorium, will include workshops where those who love dressing up can produce their own cosplays. It will also present YouTubers, different contests, merchandising and photocall areas.

As a novelty for this year’s event, an exclusive copy of the Marvel comic has been produced with a cover dedicated to Fuengirola Comic Con.

Councillor for culture, Rodrigo Romero, said, “November is a much quieter time when young people have the need for alternative leisure during the weekends. The workshops are going to be incredible, because we are going to have an important presence of Korean culture this year.”

The two-day convention offers a free access area, although tickets are necessary for the main area, which are available from www.fuengirolacomiccon.com