Co-founder's son visits Age Care association's new day centre on the Costa del Sol Paul Betty, son of Charles, visited the charity's two secondhand shops and the new day centre, which he said was a "fantastic facility"

Age Care Costa del Sol had a surprise visit from the son of its co-founder, Charles Betty, the former Benalmádena resident who died at the age of 100 last November. Paul Betty and his wife visited both shops and the new Oasis day centre in El Chaparral, Mijas, and the couple were said to have been delighted and amazed at how his father's legacy has expanded.

Current president Tom Tarr and several other executives gave the couple a tour of the shops, where they chatted with volunteers, before heading to the newly acquired centre, where they met Carol Weldon, widow of the previous president Syd Weldon.

"My wife and I visited the new centre recently. I thought it was a fantastic facility. It was lovely to see the result of years of hard work by such dedicated and talented volunteers. I know that my father would have been extremely proud and really happy," he said.