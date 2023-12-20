Specsavers launch festive collection point for Costa del Sol food bank

SUR Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 16:52 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

This festive period, a major optical chain's store in Fuengirola is accepting food donations for the Costa del Sol’s food bank, Bancosol. Items can be dropped into the store until 5 January to support the most disadvantaged families in our community.

What do they need?

Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola is getting behind Bancosol as their chosen Christmas charity and they are asking local residents to help by making a small food donation over the festive period. The charity is particularly in need of milk, oil and canned foods.

Store director Judith Borland said: “It is heartbreaking to think of anyone struggling to feed their families, but sadly this is a reality for many. We want to try to boost the amount of food available to vulnerable people on the Costa del Sol and add to the amazing work that Bancosol has been doing through their November collection campaign.

“We’re asking customers and local residents to pick up a few extra cartons of milk or some tins of food, or oil and drop them into the store. Your donation could make the difference between whether someone goes hungry or not.”

What is Bancosol?

Bancosol is a non-profit organisation which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Since 2008, they have seen an ever-increasing number of people who need their support, and the organisation works hard to provide as much as they possibly can. They currently supply food to 169 charities and associations, helping to feed over 47,000 vulnerable people and are always looking for support from businesses and individuals.

You can drop your food donation to Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola between 10an and 2pm, and 3pm to 7pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. The optical chain's store is located near the bus station on Avenida Ramon y Cajal 6, Fuengirola.

On Monday 8 January, the donated items will be handed over to the Bancosol food bank, for them to distribute in the community via partnerships with local charitable organisations.

All the store contact details can be found on www.specsavers.es. To find out more about Bancosol visit www.bancosol.info