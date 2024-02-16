Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Mijas Lion's Diabetes Support Group carrying out a test for the disease. La Cala Lions
Charity raffle raises 250 euros for Mijas Lions Diabetes Support Group
Community spirit

The group were invited to the opening of the new Inspired Fragrances shop in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 16 February 2024, 15:59

Members of the Mijas Lion's Diabetes Support Group were invited to the opening of the new Inspired Fragrances shop in Fuengirola last week, the owners of which have been long-time supporters of the volunteer-run group. The event included a charity raffle which raised 250 euros for the association.

Anne Bowles, the founder of the group, said, "The owners have been fantastic supporters of the Lions, so we wish them the very best of luck."

For more information about the diabetes support group, phone 607879450, or see www.lacalalions.org

