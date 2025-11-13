Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Organisers, sponsors and the councillor at the launch of the event. SUR
Charity padel tournament to raise funds for young Mijas resident with rare disease

The fifth Todos con Adán tournament takes place at Club Deportivo de Raquetas in Mijas this weekend

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 15:48

This weekend marks the celebration of the fifth charity padel tournament Todos con Adán (all with Adán), an initiative dedicated to raising funds for research and treatment of the rare disease (ethylmalonic encephalopathy) suffered by young Mijas resident Adán. Held from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 November, the tournament takes place at Club Deportivo de Raquetas (Mijas) and will feature men’s and women’s categories from second to fifth level, as well as under-12s.

The fundraising initiative, supported by Mijas town hall, was announced by the club’s manager, Belén Pizarro and sports councillor María Francisca Alarcón.

“The council would like to encourage the people of Mijas to support this worthy cause and enjoy the festive atmosphere. On Saturday, we will host a charity paella,” Alarcón said.

The event will also include a charity raffle, with tickets available for five euros each.

The launch event was attended by Ana Cabrera Torres, head of solidarity and research at Fundación Unicaja, sponsors of the tournament. Cabrera highlighted the foundation’s commitment to promoting equal opportunities and supporting people in vulnerable situations. “We wish to express our firm support for biomedical research aimed at improving Adán’s treatment. Collaboration between public administrations and private organisations is essential in achieving this goal,” she explained.

Adán’s mother, Sara Gómez, emphasised the importance of continued public involvement and expressed her “gratitude for the sponsors’ generosity”.

