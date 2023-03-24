Charity event raises 2,300 euros for ACE

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

About 90 animal lovers attended a charity dinner held in aid of the ACE dog shelter at Vinea Restaurant in Fuengirola last Saturday. The sold-out event raised over 2,300 euros for the Mijas-based animal charity. Guests enjoyed welcome drinks on arrival followed by a three-course dinner and live entertainment supplied by Costa favourite, Laura Elen.

Founder and president Fabienne Paques said, "A special thanks from the ACE team goes to everyone who helped make the highly enjoyable and memorable event an unqualified success."