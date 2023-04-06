Car spectacularly goes up in flames on Fuengirola seafront

Sections
Services
Highlight
Marina Rivas
Fuengirola
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 12:42
It was anything but a quiet early morning in Fuengirola, this Thursday (6 April) although, luckily, this incident did not have major repercussions. The town’s firefighters and Local Police were called out to a blazing car that was parked on the seafront in Los Boliches, just opposite the Yaramar hotel.
It happened at around 1am when, according to the owner of the vehicle, they started the engine and quickly realised that it had started to burn. Luckily, there were no injuries, since the driver got out of the car in plenty of time, before it burst into flames.
However, the vehicle was totally gutted and others parked nearby were also damaged during the blaze.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.