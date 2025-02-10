Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Adintre founder Joyce Gyimah receives the new fridge. SUR
Calahonda ladies Freemasons lodge shows support for two local charities
Community spirit

An event organised by members raised 1,600 euros and the funds were divided between the Food Fairies and the Adintre social kitchen

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 10 February 2025, 12:09

Members of the Calahonda Lodge No 53 (Freemasonry for Women) held a ‘gentlemen’s evening’ at La Sierra Restaurant, Cerrado del Aguila at the end of last year, an event which raised 1,600 euros for two local charities. Some of the funds have recently been used to buy a much-needed industrial fridge for the Adintre foundation, while the remainder was donated to the Food Fairies (Hadas Caradas).

Founder and CEO of Adintre Joyce Gyimah said, “We have no words of gratitude for such a gesture, it fills us with pride that there are people today who want to help others, and that you have thought of Adintre for this. The people who benefit from the entity also send their thanks.”

A representative for the Food Fairies added, “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who organised and attended this fundraising event. Many thanks for your invaluable support and generosity.”

