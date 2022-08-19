The Cala Mijas Festival to include free concerts by the sea The international music event, from 1 to 3 September, will also include a series of free gigs by La Dani, Kumbia Queers, Rakky Ripper, Laguna Goons and Dengue Dengue Dengue

The music will not be only playing at the Sonora Mijas venue at the Cala Mijas Festival next month: this international event will also include a series of free concerts by the beach, with a total of 15 bands and artists performing including La Dani, Kumbia Queers, Rakky Ripper, Laguna Goons and Dengue Dengue Dengue and DJs such as Dinamarca, GAZZI and 8kitoo, among others.

These performances will take place from 1 to 3 September, on the same days as the rest of the main programme, which has Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk as headline acts.

The beach concerts will start at midday each day. The first will be on Thursday 1 September with the Latin punk rock of Kumbia Queers; the Peruvian rhythms of Dengue Dengue Dengue; LVL1, who is fresh from her viral success on TikTok; Fiebre DJs and Dinamarca.

On Friday, audiences can enjoy the western Latin duo Cosmic Wacho, the Plasaporros group from Granada and DJs B2BBs, GAZZI and 8kitoo.

And on Saturday, the final day, there will be performances by La Dani, Rakky Ripper, Coco Flores and Derek. V. Bulcke.

Main venue

The concerts at the Sonora Mijas venue will begin at 5pm each day and the names of the DJs who will close each day have now been announced: Daniless will bring the first day of the festival to an end, the special 2b2 of 2manyfriends and John Talabot on Friday, and the 'Queen of techno' Nina Kraviz and Pional on the Saturday.

The organisers and Mijas council have arranged parking facilities for more than 5,000 vehicles at Las Lagunas, El Lagar and the race course, with shuttle buses between there and La Cala.