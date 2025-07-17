Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Lions present Afesol with the donation. SUR
Community spirit

La Cala de Mijas Lions wind up season with 2,000-euro donation to Afesol mental illness association

The cheque presentation was made during the Lions final event of the term, with a new season beginning in September

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 17 July 2025, 10:00

La Cala Lions hosted the last of this season’s events at Club Naranja in Calahonda on Saturday 12 July, an evening of live entertainment, quizzes, a tombola and a barbecue. During the event, which raised 1,300 euros, the Costa del Sol association that cares for people with mental illness and their relatives, Afesol, received a donation from the Lions for 2,000 euros.

A spokesperson for the Lions said, “Sincere thanks to Avalon, who sponsored the event, and to all who supported the eventing for enabling us to raise funds to help those in need.”

The Lions new year begins in September and they already have several activities lined up. These include the president's dinner on 6 September at Restaurante El Olivo; the memory day for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses on 13 September at Miraflores tennis club; and the Diabetic Support Group autumn bazaar, which will take place at Bar Tuta on 27 September. Stall reservations can be made with a ten-euro donation per table. Tel 607 879 450.

