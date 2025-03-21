La Cala de Mijas Lions serve up new fundraising initiative The new fundraising initiative, the Waiters' Race, is a competition during which local waiting staff will demonstrate their skills in the art of correctly carry a tray of food and drinks with one hand

Tony Bryant MIJAS. Friday, 21 March 2025, 13:34

La Cala de Mijas Lions will host a new fundraising initiative on Saturday 29 March, the Waiters' Race, a competition during which local waiting staff will demonstrate their skills in the art of correctly carry a tray of food and drinks with one hand.

Each participant, who will be individually sponsored, must carry a tray with a glass of water, a coffee and a croissant on a route through the centre of La Cala without any spillage. Medals will be presented to the winner and the runners up.

The day will also include an artisan market and various initiatives to raise funds to support the beneficiaries of the association.

Lion Anne Bowles said that there is still time to reserve a stall at the market and those interested can phone her on 607879450.

"This is the first time we have held this type of event and we hope people will support it," she added.