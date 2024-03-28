La Cala de Mijas Lions search for treasure

Tony Bryant Thursday, 28 March 2024, 13:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

More than 20 people turned out for the La Cala de Mijas Lions first car treasure hunt last weekend. The winners of the event, which raised 410 euros, were presented with a trophy and certificates, while the losers received a wooden spoon.

Lions President, Brenda Meredith thanked everyone who participated in the event, adding, “we are really looking forward to the next one.”

Organiser, Graham Rutland, said, “It was a very successful and enjoyable event and the money raised will help the club continue its work in the area”.

For information about future Lions events, see www.lacalalions.org