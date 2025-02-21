La Cala de Mijas Lions memory market raises 3,000 euros

People left messages on the memory tree during the event.

La Cala de Mijas Lions hosted a special fundraising initiative to mark St Valentine's Day at the Butibamba park in La Cala on Sunday 16 February. The organisation's Alzheimer and Dementia Support Group organised a special event that included a market, and a 'memory tree', where, for a small donation, people left messages to their loved ones.

The event, which included an afternoon of live entertainment and food, raised almost 3,000 euros to help the group continue supporting dementia sufferers and their families.

Event coordinator Sandie Tavendale said, "Valentine's weekend was chosen for this event as it is not always a happy time for some who have lost their soulmate."