La Cala de Mijas Lions create a memorable day ‘for very special children’

Mijas Wednesday, 17 September 2025

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club held its third ‘Memory Day’ for children with cancer on Saturday 13 September, an event attended by more than 100 people - 48 children together with family members. Held at the Miraflores Tennis Club, the initiative was organised by Wynson Beswick, who rallied fellow Lions and friends to participate on the day.

The event, supported by the AECC and ADIMI associations and the Olivares foundation, offered children a day of fun and entertainment, which included a large inflatable slide installed in the swimming pool and a magician.

The Lions, who donated Primark gift vouchers to every child, organised a series of events, from shuffle board and duck fishing to knitting classes and canvas bag painting.

“I am delighted with everything and we thank everyone sincerely for all their help to make this day full of special memories for very special children,” Beswick said.