La Cala Lions raise 1,250 euros for worthy causes

Almost 100 people enjoyed the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club social evening at the Restaurant El Olivo last week, which raised 1,250 euros for worthy causes. As well as a meal, the guests enjoyed a night of entertainment supplied by crooner Dave Lee.

President Wynson Beswick sent a "heartfelt thank you" to everyone who attended the event.

The club's next event will be held at the Sierra Restaurant on 15 February to mark Childhood Cancer Day. Tickets cost 35 euros and are available by phoning 607 879 450.