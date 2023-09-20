La Cala Lions prepare to put on their walking shoes to mark World Diabetes Day

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

The La Cala Lions diabetic support group will mark World Diabetes Day (14 November) with a series of events and activities in Plaza Torreon, La Cala de Mijas, on Sunday 5 November.

The main event, which will begin at 10.30am, is the popular five-kilometre sponsored walk, a fun hike along the promenade. The support group is inviting everyone to participate in order to raise awareness of the condition, which affects more than 500 million people worldwide.

Sponsor forms are available from the Lions’ charity shop (Calle Torremolinos), and from a stall that will be located outside the town hall each Saturday throughout October.

Along with the walk, the day will also present live music, including a performance by the Drang Drummers, mock battles by medieval fighters, along with family activities and children’s games.

Volunteers will also be on hand to offer glucose tests, and help and advice about diabetes.

The group’s founder, Anne Bowles, said “Whether you are diabetic or not, we do hope you come along to support us on the day.”

As well as the group’s regular meetings at Bar Tuta (La Cala de Mijas), throughout November, the Lions will be out on the streets offering random glucose testing. Businesses, groups and associations that would like to offer this service should contact Anne Bowles annediabetics@gmail.com or telephone 607 87 94 50.