Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guests in colourful Easter bonnets at last weekend's event. SUR
La Cala Lions enjoy successful Easter Bonnet party in aid of diabetes

La Cala Lions enjoy successful Easter Bonnet party in aid of diabetes

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 14 April 2023, 12:41

Compartir

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club held its fundraising Easter Bonnet party at Bar Tutu in Mijas Costa last weekend, an event the association has hosted for the last 30 years.

Organised by Anne Bowles, this year's festivities, which raised almost 700 euros, were held in aid of the Lions' Diabetic Support Group, a volunteer-run group that offers free help to people with diabetes.

More than 70 people enjoyed snacks, hot cross buns and drinks, along with an afternoon of fun entertainment hosted by John Sharples. This included the Easter bonnet competition, which was judged by Lions president Wynson Beswick, musical bingo, a quiz, an auction and a 'guess the name' of a giant teddy bear.

"It certainly was a fabulous parade of the prettiest hats on Easter Sunday, and everyone joined in. Special thanks to all who came along and helped to make the day such a great success. Our appreciation also goes to Avalon Funeral Plans for the welcome drinks, and to Ibex Insurance for their generous donation," Anne Bowles said.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Passenger numbers take off at Malaga Airport as it climbs to third place in Spain
  2. 2 Three girls found in fire-damaged, filthy home taken into care by Malaga child protection services
  3. 3 Transfer of water from Nerja's Chíllar river to Axarquía reservoir reduced due to 'signs of it drying up'
  4. 4 Nerja looks to create artificial reef off El Playazo beach
  5. 5 Work to replace Nerja's Balcón de Europa paving starts now Easter is over
  6. 6 Low-cost Avlo smashes record for high-speed train ticket sales between Malaga and Madrid
  7. 7 New section of Malaga's coastal footpath connects Axarquía towns
  8. 8 Mijas takes advantage of good weather to make early start on rural road repairs
  9. 9 Vélez-Málaga tourist train to run every Friday in April and May
  10. 10 Registration opens for stallholders wishing to participate in Mijas craft markets

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad