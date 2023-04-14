La Cala Lions enjoy successful Easter Bonnet party in aid of diabetes

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club held its fundraising Easter Bonnet party at Bar Tutu in Mijas Costa last weekend, an event the association has hosted for the last 30 years.

Organised by Anne Bowles, this year's festivities, which raised almost 700 euros, were held in aid of the Lions' Diabetic Support Group, a volunteer-run group that offers free help to people with diabetes.

More than 70 people enjoyed snacks, hot cross buns and drinks, along with an afternoon of fun entertainment hosted by John Sharples. This included the Easter bonnet competition, which was judged by Lions president Wynson Beswick, musical bingo, a quiz, an auction and a 'guess the name' of a giant teddy bear.

"It certainly was a fabulous parade of the prettiest hats on Easter Sunday, and everyone joined in. Special thanks to all who came along and helped to make the day such a great success. Our appreciation also goes to Avalon Funeral Plans for the welcome drinks, and to Ibex Insurance for their generous donation," Anne Bowles said.