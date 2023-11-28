Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The cheque for 1,000 euros is presented to the Alhaurín el Grande RBL. SUR
La Cala Lions enjoy successful Christmas fair
Christmas 2023

The event, which included live entertainment and a festive market, raised 3,000 euros to further help those in need in Mijas

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 13:03

La Cala de Mijas Lions hosted its Christmas fair and market in La Butibamba (Mijas) last weekend, an event that the association said was a "success" seeing as it raised 3,000 euros to further help those in need throughout the area. The market offered 30 stalls tempting visitors with an array of festive cuisine and decorations, along with clothes, jewellery and artisan products.

The event included live entertainment provided by the Drang Drummers, Costa Soul Singers and Laura Elen, along with and flamenco dancing, an Elvis tribute and a visit by Father Christmas.

President Brenda Meredith used the occasion to present a cheque for 1,000 euros to the Alhaurín el Grande branch of the Royal British Legion.

