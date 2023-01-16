Fuengirola's bumper festive season was 'best Christmas in town's history' According to the town's mayor, Ana Mula, the 83 events organised by the town hall attracted "massive audiences", while the prize Christmas shopping campaign aimed at boosting the local economy received more than a thousand entries

Thousands of people took to the streets for the Three Kings parade. / SUR

Fuengirola Mayor Ana Mula has announced that the town enjoyed “the best Christmas in its history”, with “massive attendances” at all of the 83 events that were organised during the 2022 festive season.

According to data supplied by the department of Fiestas, more than 10,000 people attended the programme of Christmas concerts, which included carol services, zambomba shows and concerts by local bands and performers.

The official switch-on of the Christmas illuminations, the inauguration of the Belén, the Christmas market and the Christmas exhibition in the municipal museum attracted around 13,000 people; while 12,000 people are reported to have attend the town’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Mula added that the Three Kings Parade, which involved 25 floats and the participation of 700 people, attracted “tens of thousands of people”.

Enhancing economy and boosting employment

The mayor also pointed out that the initiative, ‘This Christmas in Fuengirola - your purchases could win a prize’, launched to support local commercial activity in the municipality, was a success.

The campaign was aimed at enhancing the local economy and, in turn, boosting employment in the town. Consumers who spent 20 euros or more in retail businesses and catering establishments were entered into a draw with a top prize of a Mediterranean cruise for two people.

The mayor, Ana Mula (centre) presents the Christmas campaign results at the press conference. / SUR

Mula explained that the department of Commerce has received more than 1,200 entries from consumers who had taken advantage of the initiative.

“Fuengirola is a cheerful and lively town, and Christmas has become one of the favourite times of the year in our municipality. I feel very satisfied with how everything has been received, and also with the excellent behaviour of our residents and visitors. It has been a resounding success,” the mayor said.